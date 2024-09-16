RNC Reminding the Public of the Online Criminal Record Screening Request

The RNC in Corner Brook is reminding those who require a Criminal Record Screening Certificate or Vulnerable Record Check to apply online.

Applications cannot be processed at an RNC detachment as payments must be completed online using the secure payment portal. The online portal also allows those who require a Certificate for volunteer purposes, to attach their letter of exemption/volunteer letter from the agency, to the application.

The online feature would be new for residents of Cox’s Cove, Gilliams, Humber Arm South, Hughes Brook, Irishtown-Summerside, Lark Harbour, Little Rapids, McIvers, Meadows, Pasadena, Steady Brook and York Harbour. There are traditional mail options for those who cannot apply online.