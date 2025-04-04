UPDATE: Police investigate targeted shooting in Grand Falls-Windsor, no injuries reported, residents no longer need to shelter in place

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are actively investigating what is believed to a targeted incident of shots fired. An increased police presence remains in the area, but residents are no longer asked to shelter in place.
Police has warned residents of an unknown man with a firearm last seen on Suvla Road Friday evening. Shots were fired with no injuries. Residents had been asked to shelter in place, but effective 10:20 p.m. the “Alert Ready” was cancelled and the shelter requirement was lifted.
Anyone with information or who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to call police at 709-489-2121.