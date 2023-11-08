RNC make arrest following drug trafficking investigation

Police have made an arrest related to drug trafficking on the Northeast Avalon.

On April 17, officers conducted a traffic safety stop on a vehicle travelling on St. Thomas Line in Paradise. A man, who was the passenger of the vehicle, was taken into custody as part of an ongoing investigation, at which time officers located drugs and drug-related items.

As the investigation continued, including testing of substances seized, investigators determined that 38-year-old Justin Jennings was in the possession of controlled drugs for the purpose of trafficking. The substances included opioids Metonitazene, Protonitazene, an analogue of Fentanyls, namely Bromofentanyl, para-Fluorofentanyl, and Fentanyl. He was arrested on Tuesday. The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477