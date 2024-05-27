Kilbride home damaged by second fire in less than a year

Firefighters made quick work of a fire in Kilbride on Monday evening. It was the second fire at the location in less than a year.

.Crews were called to the two-storey home on Bay Bulls Road shortly before 8:00 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the partially boarded-up home. Firefighters entered the house and found fire in the basement, quickly bringing it under control. There was no one living in the home, as it had been extensively damaged by a previous fire, in July of 2023. That blaze displaced the residents of the home.

There was no power to the house at the time of Monday evening’s fire. An investigation into the cause of the most recent blaze is ongoing.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill