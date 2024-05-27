Justice News Politics

Slow Down! Speed cams coming to N.L.

Posted: May 27, 2024 9:39 pm
By Jodi Cooke



The provincial government has been warning the cameras are coming, and today announced legislative changes are underway. There are 10 cameras that will be set up in pre-determined locations primarily on the Avalon but Minister of Digital Government Sarah Stoodley says they’re looking to expand. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has a breakdown of how it will work, when it comes into effect this summer.

