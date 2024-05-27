Slow Down! Speed cams coming to N.L.

The provincial government has been warning the cameras are coming, and today announced legislative changes are underway. There are 10 cameras that will be set up in pre-determined locations primarily on the Avalon but Minister of Digital Government Sarah Stoodley says they’re looking to expand. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has a breakdown of how it will work, when it comes into effect this summer.
