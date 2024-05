After opening a massive lead, the Tories have declared victory in the byelection in Baie Verte-Green Bay.

Three candidates are running to succeed former Liberal MHA Brian Warr, who resigned in February: Liberal candidate Owen Burt, PC candidate Lin Paddock, and NDP candidate Riley Harnett.

Preliminary results from Elections N.L.:

Lin Paddock, PC – 2,603

Owen Burt, LIB – 648

Riley Harnett, NDP – 68

33/52 polls reporting