The RNC is reminding drivers to slow down and obey signage in school zones. Thirty speeding tickets were issued on Wednesday in Torbay school zones.

In one case a commercial vehicle was ticketed for travelling over 30kms above the posted speed limit.

On Tuesday, thirty two speeding tickets were issued during a single school zone traffic initiative in Conception Bay South. Drivers are reminded to slow down, obey signage, and stop for school buses.