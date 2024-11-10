One person taken to hospital following rear-end collision in east end

A rear-end collision in the east end of St. John’s on Saturday evening sent one person to hospital.

The collision occurred on Torbay Road near the intersection with Pearson Street at about 7:30 p.m.. The driver of a southbound sedan lost control of their car, colliding with the back of a stopped pickup truck. The force of the collision caused extensive damage to the car, and moderate damage to the truck.

The driver of the sedan was assessed by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Neither occupant of the pickup truck was injured. While the car had to be towed from the scene, the truck was driven away.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

The driver of a sedan was taken to hospital following a colliion on Torbay Road on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)