Cyclist struck, taken to hospital with minor injuries

A cyclist was struck in downtown St. John’s on Sunday morning and taken to hospital with reported minor injuries.
The collision happened at the intersection of Church Hill and Gower Street shortly before 10:00 a.m.. Reports from the scene indicate the cyclist, who was traveling south on Church Hill was struck by a sedan as its driver was traveling west. The collision caused minor damage to the car. The cyclist was taken to a waiting ambulance and then to hospital with injuries that were described as minor in nature.