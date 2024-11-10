Update: One man dead following incident involving fallen power line; two people sent to hospital

An incident on Saturday evening involving downed power lines in the Town of Torbay has killed one man and sent two individuals to hospital.

Emergency crews descended on Byrne’s Lane at about 9:00 p.m.. An official on the scene told NTV News that crews were initially called for a downed power line. When firefighters with the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) arrived on the scene paramedics with NL Health Services and officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) were already tending to two individuals. Both of whom were taken to hospital, their condition unknown at the time. A downed power line was observed on the ground emitting fire.

A third individual, a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics.

The RNC were forced to close a portion of Torbay Road in the area to ensure public safety until personnel from Newfoundland Power were able to arrive and isolate the problem. Until then a large portion of Torbay was without power.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. There were high winds at the time of the incident. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

The RNC sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

In a statement made on social media early Sunday afternoon, Newfoundland Power Inc. also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and to the community. “Newfoundland Power Inc. is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life that occurred in Torbay last evening. A member of the public died after coming into contact with downed electrical wires, broken by a falling tree during high winds. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and the community. Our thoughts are also with the two other members of the public who were injured as part of this incident.”

“Newfoundland Power teams responded quickly and worked with first responders to safely secure the scene. We are fully supporting the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s investigation.”

Downed power lines can be seen across Byrne’s Lane in Torbay late Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Emergency crews were called to Byrne’s Lane late Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Personnel with multiple agencies, including Newfoundland Power, were called to Torbay on Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Firefighters with TVFD wait for personnel with Newfoundland Power. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Emergency crews were called to Byrne’s Lane late Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A portion of Byrne’s Lane in Torbay was the scene of an incident involving downed power lines late Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A portion of Byrne’s Lane in Torbay was the scene of an incident involving downed power lines late Saturday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)