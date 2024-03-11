RNC grieves death of police constable

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is grieving the death of one of its officers.
Chief Patrick Roche released the following statement on Monday:
“It is with great sorrow that I share that the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has lost a member of our family. Constable Robyn Jordan died suddenly Saturday night (March 9) in Labrador City. The death is not believed to be suspicious, however, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating.
“We are grieving the tragic loss of our friend, and colleague, and offer condolences and support to the member’s family at this time.
“The officer was loved by many and will be greatly missed.”