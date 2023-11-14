RNC deploy spike belt to stop vehicle

On Monday evening the RNC attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Petty Harbour Road. The vehicle refused to stop and sped away from police.

A short time later the vehicle was located in Manuals. Again the vehicle refused to stop.

Officers later disabled the vehicle using a spike belt. The driver and passenger fled on foot but were tracked by K9 and arrested.

The 32-year-old male driver was charged with flight from police, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation and the breach of a release order.

The 37-year-old female passenger was charged with three counts of breaching a release order and two counts of breach of probation.

She was additionally charged in two other investigations with theft and two counts of breach of a release order and breach of probation. She was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, dangerous operation, breach of a probation order and breach of release order.

Both were held for court.