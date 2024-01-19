RNC continues search for person who has been missing for nearly two years

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary continues to seek information to assist with locating missing person, Christopher Roberts of St. John’s.

The RNC has been actively seeking information about the disappearance of Roberts since receiving the report on January 30, 2022. Almost two years since Roberts was last seen, the RNC is reiterating its public appeal for information to assist in locating him. Every detail can be valuable, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

The 45-year-old was last seen on Friday, January 28, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m. in the Shea Heights area of St. John’s. Roberts is described to be approximately 5’5” tall and 200 pounds. He has grey hair, grey stubble facial hair, and wears glasses. Roberts was wearing blue overalls and blue sneakers when he was last seen.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Roberts is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.