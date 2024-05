Diesel, furnace, stove oil, and propane are all down in price slightly today.

Gasoline is up 0.9 cents. Diesel in Newfoundland fell 0.6 cents while diesel in western Labrador fuel zones dropped 0.9 cents.

Furnace and stove oil is down 0.51 cents. Furnace oil in western Labrador fell by 0.89 cents per litre. Propane is down 1.4 cents.