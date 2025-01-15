RNC arrest impaired driver in Labrador West

The RNC has made an impaired driving arrest in Labrador West.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Moss Crescent in Labrador City. Shortly after arrival, responding officers arrested a man in connection with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving related offences. He was issued a driving suspension and had his vehicle seized from the scene. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.