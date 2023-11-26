Resolution expected soon in Escott case

One of two St. John’s men accused of sexually abusing young males for decades may have his case resolved soon. The lawyer for 81-year-old Bruce Escott told the court this past week that they’re looking to come to a resolution in Escott’s case, although he’s not yet entered pleas. Escott’s co-accused, 63-year-old Tony Humby, meanwhile, has entered not-guilty pleas and is awaiting a trial date.

The men were arrested in March for sexual offences against teenaged boys and young men, dating back decades. In all, Humby faces 32 charges, while Escott has 14 charges – both relating to 11 complainants.

the case will return to court Dec. 18.