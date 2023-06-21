News

Recognizing the ‘Seven Feathers’ Crosswalk in Grand Falls-Windsor

By Colleen Lewis June 21, 2023

In Grand Falls-Windsor Wednesday morning, Indigenous Peoples came together to recognize the opening of the Seven Feathers Crosswalk.

The feathers represent seven teachings that are shared among Indigenous Peoples. They represent respect, humility, bravery, honour, love, wisdom and truth. Organizer Jennifer Kelly said the principals are not only important for indigenous Peoples, but are significant for everyone.

In Central Newfoundland, the day started out with a sunrise ceremony at Wigwam Point in Peterview and other ceremonies were held in Badger and Gander.

Colleen Lewis will have a full report on the NTV Evening Newshour.

