UPDATE: Missing Burin Peninsula man found safe

Posted: May 18, 2024 2:48 pm
By Web Team


A missing man on the Burin Peninsula has been found safe.

Burin Peninsula RCMP had been searching for 28-year-old Tyson Pardy. He was last seen Saturday in Marystown, but his safety has since been confirmed.

