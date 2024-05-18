UPDATE: Missing Burin Peninsula man found safe

A missing man on the Burin Peninsula has been found safe.
Burin Peninsula RCMP had been searching for 28-year-old Tyson Pardy. He was last seen Saturday in Marystown, but his safety has since been confirmed.
