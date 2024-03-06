RCMP warning public of cell phone use while driving

RCMP Traffic Services is reminding the public of the dangerous that come with using a cell phone while driving.

RCMP say using a cell phone while driving is one of the biggest forms of distracted driving, and using a cell phone while driving places the driver and occupants within the vehicle at increased risk.

RCMP say they are actively enforcing violations and that a summary offence ticket for using a cell phone while driving can bring a minimum fine of $390 and four demerit points, for a first offence. Subsequent tickets can have fines as high as $1300.