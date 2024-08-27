RCMP Traffic Services continues enforcement of excessive speeders on West Coast

Last week, two drivers were stopped for excessive speed by RCMP Traffic Services West.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. on August 19, police stopped a vehicle travelling at 153 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the Trans Canada Highway near Hampton Junction. The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was ticketed for speeding, was issued a license suspension, and the vehicle was impounded.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on August 23, police conducted a traffic stop on Route 460 between the TCH and Black Duck Siding after observing a vehicle travelling 137 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone. The driver, a 19-year-old man, was ticketed for excessive speed, was issued a license suspension, and the vehicle was impounded.

Motorists are reminded of the requirement to drive within the posted speed limits, which are designed to protect all who share the roadway. RCMP NL continues to enforce all applicable legislation to maintain road safety.