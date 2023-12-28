RCMP searching for wanted man in Port Saunders area

The RCMP are searching for 43-year-old Owen Blair Barnes.

Barnes is wanted for a number of crimes that occurred in the communities of Port Saunders, Port au Choix and Hawkes Bay between December 9 and 19.

Police say that Barnes is actively evading police.

He is charged with two counts of flight from police, two counts of theft under $5000.00, and four counts of failing to comply with conditions of a court release order.

Anyone having information on the current location of Owen Barnes is asked to contact Port Saunders RCMP at 709-861-3555 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.