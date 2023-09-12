RCMP responds to report of suspected impaired driver in Nain

A tip from the public led to the arrest of a woman in Nain for impaired driving.

On Saturday the RCMP was informed about a suspected impaired driver.

Police located the vehicle and driver a short time later and conducted a traffic stop.

The woman exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. She failed a roadside breath test and at the detachment, she provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit.

She was charged with impaired driving.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Her licence was also suspended.