RCMP responds to fatal accident on Burgeo Highway

A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 480 (Burgeo Highway) near Top Pond.

RCMP say they received the report of the crash around 4:15 p.m. The vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side of the road. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

A Traffic Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.