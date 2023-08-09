RCMP provide update on Happy Valley Goose Bay area Emergency Alert

A twenty-seven-year-old man of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in the town on Monday, August 7, 2023 that required a significant police response.

Police received two reports on August 7 – the first of an assault, threats and damage to a vehicle by the 27-year-old. As police were searching for the man, a second report was received indicating he was armed with a firearm.

Responding police officers located and contained him in the area of White Crescent. Police negotiators were engaged and the man was safely arrested. He is currently in custody and appears in court today.

Charges include the following: