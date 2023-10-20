RCMP Police Service Dog apprehends man involved in two break and enters

Early on Thursday morning, the RCMP responded to multiple alarms sounding at the Baccalieu Trail Pharmacy in South River. The suspect had fled the area prior to police arrival. Police searched the area and recovered a quantity of stolen property from the pharmacy.

Shortly before 6:00 a.m., while processing the first crime scene, officers received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at Jim’s Quick Stop in Brigus. Upon arrival at the business, police determined that the suspect was still inside the business. Officers informed the suspect of his arrest and upon commands provided by police, he exited the building.

Once outside, he became uncooperative, assaulted one of the police officers and attempted to flee on foot. RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow sprang into action, preventing his escape.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Gonzalez of Cupids. Gonzalez was taken into custody and has been charged with two break-and-enters, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.