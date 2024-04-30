RCMP officer dragged by motorist who fled checkpoint in New Harbour; driver arrested and charged

A 46-year-old man was arrested by RCMP after he fled from police at a traffic check point in New Harbour over this past weekend. At about 12:30 a.m. on April 28, a car entered the checkpoint, at the intersection of Route 80 and Route 73. A strong smell of burnt cannabis was coming from inside the vehicle. Officers spoke to the driver, obtained his licence and instructed him to turn off the vehicle. The man refused and departed the traffic stop dragging the officer along the roadway. The officer was able to free himself and the vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed. Another officer attempted to catch up to the car but it continued at a dangerous rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, the vehicle was not pursued.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle and driver were observed by an officer in Blaketown. Police set up a roadblock and the vehicle was stopped. The driver was arrested for impaired operation, flight from police, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and dangerous driving. He was transported to Carbonear General Hospital where a sample of his blood was obtained.

The man was released from police and placed on a number of conditions. He is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to the following charges:

Flight from police

Assaulting a police officer

Dangerous driving

The investigation is continuing to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate. The police officer was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.