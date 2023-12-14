RCMP look to arrest man wanted in break & enter

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is looking to arrest 31-year-old Brian Healey and is seeking assistance from the public. A photo of Healey is attached.

Healey is currently wanted in relation to the following charges:

Break and Enter

Mischief under $5000

Anyone with any information on the current location of Brian Healey is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.