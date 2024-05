The Newfoundland and Labrador Occupational Health and Safety Association will be holding its annual conference and tradeshow from May 8 to 10.

The event, now in its 67th year, will feature speakers such as Gander Mayor Percy Farwell and Alan MacDonald, who was injured in a snowmobile accident in 2023. The conference will also include various presentations and a lineup of exhibitors.

The conference and tradeshow will be hosted in Gander at the Evangel Community Centre.