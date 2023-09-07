RCMP investigating break, enter and theft at store in Pasadena; stolen truck destroyed by fire

The RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred on Monday at Mr. Bishop’s convenience store in Pasadena.

Police believe that a stolen truck from Deer Lake was used during the crime. The truck was later found engulfed in flames and was destroyed by the fire in a wooded area near Lakeside Drive in Pasadena.

The truck was a black 2015 GMC Sierra. It was stolen sometime overnight from a residence on Riverview Place in Deer Lake.

The suspect(s) entered the property through the front window of the business, which is believed to have been rammed by a vehicle. A safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

The investigations are continuing.