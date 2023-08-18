RCMP investigates stolen vehicle and property theft in Carbonear

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance into the investigation of a stolen vehicle, as well as theft of property from inside another vehicle, on Tuesday night in Carbonear.

Harbour Grace RCMP received a call on Wednesday morning, indicating that sometime during the night prior, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz was stolen from the driveway of a home on Burgess Place in Carbonear.

Moments later, police received another call indicating the theft of personal property from another vehicle on the same street, in the same timeframe.

The RCMP in Whitbourne located the stolen vehicle. The investigation is continuing.

RCMP are asking anyone in the area of Burgess Place or surrounding areas to check dash cam and/or surveillance video footage between August 15 and August 16, for any suspicious activity or the presence of the blue Chevrolet Cruz.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

Harbour Grace RCMP reminds residents to lock vehicles at all times when unoccupied.