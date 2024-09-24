RCMP investigates collision on Veterans Memorial Highway, occupants of truck flee scene

The RCMP are investigating a collision that occurred between two vehicles on the Veterans Memorial Highway on Friday evening.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, police received a report of the collision that occurred on the highway near Tilton. A truck towing a utility trailer crossed over the centre line and collided with an oncoming SUV.

Two of the three occupants of the truck fled the scene on foot. The third occupant was located with serious injuries at the scene. The two occupants of the SUV received non-life-threatening injuries.

All three individuals were transported to Carbonear General Hospital.

RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow and her handler were engaged and, while approaching the scene of the collision, observed a man in a wooded area on the side of the highway. The man, who had serious injuries, was identified as one of the occupants from the truck and was arrested for leaving the scene of the collision. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries and was released from police custody.

The third occupant of the truck was tracked by Marlow and her handler from the scene of the collision to a business in Spaniards Bay. Officers learned that the man had departed the business prior to their arrival. Efforts are underway for his arrest.

A quantity of suspected cocaine, as well as numerous prescription pills, were located and seized from inside the truck.