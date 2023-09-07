RCMP arrest man after rash of thefts in Bonavista

A 29-year-old man has been arrested following a rash of recent thefts in Bonavista.

On Sunday evening Ryan Keats was arrested in relation to a number of reports of thefts from vehicles.

At the time of his arrest, he was on court-imposed conditions, including a daily curfew, after being arrested on August 31 and charged in relation to a theft at a home in Bonavista.

A curfew check was conducted by police on September 1. Keats was not in compliance.

Keats was charged with two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking, theft under $5,000.00, and trespass at night.

The RCMP recovered a number of stolen items. The items have been returned to their rightful owners.