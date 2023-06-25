RCMP advises of washout on TCH near Steady Brook

The RCMP in Corner Brook says there is a washout in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Steady Brook.
At this time traffic is moving slowly through the area. Efforts to repair the washout are underway.
Motorists are asked to proceed with caution.
The area is receiving heavy rain today.
You Might also like
-
Update: Two taken to hospital following Goulds collisionBy Earl Noble — 1 day ago
A two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon sent two people to hospital and closed a portion of a busy road in Goulds.
At around 12:45 p.m. emergency crews responded to a stretch of Ruby Line, near Back Line, following the collision. The force of the crash caused one vehicle to roll completely over, coming to a rest on its roof. Both occupants of that vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries that, at the time, weren’t believed to be serious in nature. There were no injuries to anyone in the second vehicle, which sustained moderate damage.
A small portion of Ruby Line, just north of Back Line, was closed into the afternoon as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigated the collision.
Earlier story:
A portion of Ruby Line is closed at this hour following a two-vehicle collision.
Two people have been sent to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious following the collision, which has closed Ruby Line between Back Line and Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. The road is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.
NTV News will have more when it becomes available.Post Views: 643
-
Polar Prince returns to St. John’s Harbour as TSB begins investigationBy Beth Penney — 1 day ago
The Polar Prince, which towed the Titan submersible out to sea eight days ago, returned to St. John’s harbour early Saturday morning.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is launching an investigation into the fatal occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the privately operated submersible Titan.
While the TSB will lead the investigation on the Canadian side, the U.S. Coast Guard will lead the investigation on the American side. The National Transportation Safety Board in the U.S. posted on Twitter that he U.S. Coast Guard has declared the loss of the Titan submersible to be a major marine casualty and will lead the investigation. The NTSB has joined the investigation and will contribute to their efforts.
On Sunday, June 18, the Canadian-flagged cargo vessel Polar Prince was at the Titanic wreck site, 325 nautical miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland and Labrador, providing surface support to the submersible Titan. There were 17 crew members and 24 people on board the Polar Prince. Five people from the Polar Prince were on board the Titan and approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes after the submersible began its descent, the support vessel lost contact.
On June 22, the United States Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage consisted of pieces of the missing submersible. As a result, the five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.
In accordance with the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board Act and international agreements, the TSB, as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel involved in the occurrence, will conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation conducted by the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince.
A team of TSB investigators is travelling to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence. In the coming days, we will coordinate our activities with other agencies involved.
This is all the information available at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
See the investigation page for the latest information.Post Views: 586
-
Two people arrested after separate break and enters in the metro area overnightBy Kyle Brookings — 1 day ago
Two people were arrested after two separate break and enters the metro area overnight.
The first occurred at 10:50 pm. The RNC responded to a residence on Torbay Road to a complaint of a break and enter in progress.
Police located a 37-year-old male matching the description. The accused was arrested and charged with mischief and breach of a release order. The man was held to appear in court this morning.
At 3:50 am officers responded to a report of a break and entry at a residence in the downtown area of St. John’s.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for mischief and being unlawfully in a dwelling.
She was held for a court appearance this morning.Post Views: 432