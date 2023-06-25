News

RCMP advises of washout on TCH near Steady Brook

By Kyle Brookings
Published on June 25, 2023 at 2:00 pm

The RCMP in Corner Brook says there is a washout in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Steady Brook.

At this time traffic is moving slowly through the area. Efforts to repair the washout are underway.

Motorists are asked to proceed with caution.

The area is receiving heavy rain today.

