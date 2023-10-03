Rates increased for home support agencies

The province is increasing rates for home support agencies that provide support to seniors, children, and adults with disabilities who require personal and behavioural assistance to maintain individual independence at home. Health minister Tom Osborne will address the media this morning to provide additional details.

Government is investing an additional $7.9 million in 2023-24 to support these rate increases, which will help ensure provision of high quality of care and will allow individuals who need support to live independently. Agencies that implement quality improvement initiatives related to the new standards and agreement will receive an additional increase.

A differential payment model for workers at home support agencies in Labrador will also be provided as per the Labrador Allowance in the Labrador Benefits Agreement.

