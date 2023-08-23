Rally to address drug addiction being held outside Confederation Building

At 2 p.m. today a community rally will be held to address what’s being called a ‘mental health and addictions crisis’ in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The rally is planned by Tina Olivero, who’s 20-year-old son, Ben, died nearly three weeks ago of an overdose in downtown St. John’s.

The event will be taking place at the Confederation Building on Wednesday afternoon, according to organizers the Minister of Health and the Minister of Justice will be speaking.

NTV News will be there, and provide updates as they become available.