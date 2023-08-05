Rally held in St. John’s for Remains of Indigenous Women

The MUNL Circle of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students held a protest Saturday afternoon in solidarity with those in Winnipeg, urging officials to search landfills for the remains of two Indigenous women, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

The event was held at the Confederation Building and organizers say they hope to encourage governments across Canada to apply pressure to the Manitoba government.

Last month, Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson said her government would not support a search of the privately owned Prairies Green Landfill north of the city, because it could expose searchers to toxic material.

About 50 people attended today’s rally in St. John’s