Rainfall Warnings issued for parts of the South Coast and Burin Peninsula

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING from Friday night through Saturday for the following areas:
- Connaigre
- The Burin Peninsula
Current details: Rain, at times heavy, is expected.
Total rainfall: 50 to 70 mm, locally higher amounts possible.
Locations: Burin and Connaigre Peninsulas.
Time span: Friday night and Saturday.
Remarks: Rainfall rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.