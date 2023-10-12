Eddie's Update Weather

Rainfall Warnings issued for parts of the South Coast and Burin Peninsula

Posted: October 12, 2023 4:09 pm
By Eddie Sheerr


The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING from Friday night through Saturday for the following areas:

  • Connaigre
  • The Burin Peninsula

Current details: Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Total rainfall: 50 to 70 mm, locally higher amounts possible.

Locations: Burin and Connaigre Peninsulas.

Time span: Friday night and Saturday.

Remarks: Rainfall rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

