Rainfall Warning issued for the southern Avalon Peninsula

An area of low pressure will pass west of Newfoundland on Thursday and will subsequently spread snow, followed by rain, across much of the Island on the previously stated day. The rain looks to be heaviest over parts of the southern Avalon Peninsula.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Rainfall Warning from noon Thursday into Friday morning for the following areas:
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
—-The alert reads as follows—-
Current details: Rain, heavy at times is expected.
Locations: the southern Avalon peninsula.
Total rainfall: 25 to 35 mm, with locally higher amounts possible.
Time span: Thursday near noon until Friday morning.
Remarks: The rain will be preceded by a brief period of snow Thursday morning.
Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.