Rainfall, Freezing Rain Warnings in effect to start the week

A slow-moving area of low-pressure east of the Island, combined with a stationary front over Labrador, is going to drive heavy rain and the potential for freezing rain over parts of the Northern Peninsula and southeastern Labrador to begin the upcoming work week.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a couple of warnings ahead of the rain, and they are as follows
A FREEZING RAIN WARNING is in effect for the following areas from overnight tonight into mid-morning Monday:
- Green Bay – White Bay
- The Northern Peninsula East
- Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
Freezing rain is expected or occurring near White Bay and Northern Peninsula East and over southern parts of Labrador. The time frame is overnight tonight until mid-morning Monday.
Rain is expected to change to freezing rain tonight as temperatures fall, then transition back to rain Monday morning as they rise again. The greatest ice accumulations are expected over areas of higher terrain. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.
A RAINFALL WARNING is in effect for the following areas from Monday morning until Tuesday or Wednesday:
- Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
Rain, heavy at times is expected between early Monday morning until Tuesday or Wednesday for southeastern Labrador from Red Bay to Lodge Bay. Total rainfall: 20 to 40 mm, with locally higher amounts possible.
While heavy rain is expected to occur along the coast, significant freezing rain is expected for areas further inland and over higher terrain overnight and early Monday morning. Rain is expected to taper off on Tuesday from Red Bay to L’Anse-au-Clair, but may continue into Wednesday for Norman Bay to Lodge Bay. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.