Rainfall and Wind Warnings are in effect for N.L. ahead of incoming storm

An intense area of low pressure is going to track through Labrador on Tuesday. This will bring unseasonably warm air across most of the Province, and the result will be heavy rain for nearly all areas from the Island through Labrador. Along with that, high winds will be a factor as well for the South Coast and parts of the West Coast.
Rainfall Warnings are in effect for the South Coast of the Island and Labrador West. A Special Weather Statement for heavy rainfall is in effect for the West Coast. The Rainfall Warning and Special Weather Statement on the Island runs through Wednesday. The Rainfall Warning for Labrador will end Tuesday morning at some point.
We are also looking at Wind Warnings in effect fo the West Coast and the southern Labrador Coast from late Monday night through Tuesday, for gusts as high as 100 km/h over exposed areas. A Wreckhouse Wind Warning is also in effect from Monday night through Tuesday morning for gusts to 120 km/h.
Marine Atlantic has already canceled all ferry crossings for the 17th and 18th, and there is currently a weather advisory for the 19th that crossing may also be impacted that day. Check with the carrier if you’re slated to cross this week.