Rain showers this morning, sun by afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! We are looking at some rain showers over the eastern regions of the Island this morning. The showers will last into the early afternoon and then they will taper off. In fact, many areas of eastern should see the sun returning shortly after lunchtime.
The rest of the Island will see partly to mostly sunny skies for the day, with highs in the teens. The exception will be on the GNP and areas of onshore winds, where highs will be a bit cooler. Labrador will see mainly cloudy skies today, with areas of rain and snow showers.
Some rain is on the way for tonight. I’ll have a full update for you this afternoon.
Eddie