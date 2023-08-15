Rain showers, drizzle, and fog will comprise Tuesday’s weather for the Island, while Labrador has a lovely day!

We are off to a bit of a foggy start this morning over parts of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland and cannot say that’s a surprise. The visibility at St. John’s airport this morning is being reported at 200 meters. This may have an impact on air travel from St. John’s Airport, so if you’re flying, be sure to check with your carrier.
We are also seeing some rain showers across much of the Island to begin the day. The rain showers are numerous over both the eastern and western sections of the Island this morning. Some rain shower cells are quite heavy. The area between the Goulds, Petty Harbour, and Bay Bulls has been in and out of the heavy rain for the last hour or so. The showers are moving from west to east and should end up offshore in the next hour or less.
Areas of showers and/or light rain will continue to affect much of western, central, and eastern Newfoundland throughout the day. Fog will be an issue as well near east-facing shores thanks to onshore easterlies. The fog should get a little less dense for areas that see it, mainly the eastern parts of the Avalon, this evening as the wind turns from east to southeast. Skies remain cloudy today and highs peak in the mid to upper teens. Some spotty 20º readings may be found along the South Coast this afternoon.
And speaking of the South Coast, that’s the area that may see some sunny breaks on the Island today. And is probably the only area that will see that.
Labrador will see a decent day, with highs in the teens to near 20. There will be some showers in the West later today, but overall the best weather today will be found in the Big Land.
The weather will improve… at least somewhat, for Wednesday. And I’ll have a more detailed update on that later today.
Have a good one!
Eddie