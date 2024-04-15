Rain returns to eastern Newfoundland Tuesday, watching snow threat for later in the week

The quiet weather over the last couple of days will be a thing of the past once into the middle part of the week. Rain will arrive in eastern Newfoundland overnight and last into Tuesday and Wednesday. Beyond that, another low swing in for later Wednesday and Thursday, which will bring wet snow to some areas into Friday. At this time, amounts are hard to forecast, but I’d expect them to be highest inland over higher terrain in central and eastern Newfoundland. Eddie has the full forecast of what to expect in tonight’s Evening News Hour!
