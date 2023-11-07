Rain and snow continue across the Province on Wednesday

Wednesday morning starts on the rainy side for much of the Island, except on the Northern Peninsula and the Baie Verte Peninsula, where snow is reported via observation, like at St. Anthony’s Airport, or via road conditions. The road conditions on the Baie Verte Peninsula are being reported as ‘partly covered’ which I take to mean snow is falling in some areas, likely in the higher terrain.
The snow is also flying in Labrador at this hour and all the roads in the Big Land are currently being reported as covered or partly covered. There is one exception, Route 510 between Lodge Bay and Red Bay is currently closed. I don’t expect travel conditions to improve much today in most of southeastern Labrador, as snow will fly into this evening, at the very least.
Radar shows the rain, and area of snow, quite well across the Island early this morning. Generally the rain and snow will continue through the day, however, the rain will taper to more showery activity as the late morning and early afternoon roll along. As of this writing, the heaviest rain appears to be over eastern sections of the Island.
Generally, the weather across the Province today will not be the best. We will have snow on the go in southeastern Labrador, and onto the Northern Penisula of the Island. Rain will fall over the rest of the island and taper to more showery weather this afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly for Labroadr and parts of the island, while southern and eastern Newfoundland should cruise into the lower teens today. Future radar, with temperatures plotted, should give you a good idea of what to expect throughout the day
Snowfall amounts through today and tomorrow will be significant in some areas of Labrador and northwestern Newfoundland. Here is the latest forecast from our in-house model called the GRAF.
I’ll have a more detailed forecast on the next few days for you later today, however, we can expect more rain and high-terrain snow (west) over the Island Thursday, with potentially rain and snow becoming widespread Friday. The weather in Labrador will improve after today or late tonight. Overall, this is not going to be a great few for many of us.
Have a great Wednesday!
Eddie