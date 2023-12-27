Quiet Wednesday for the Province, some light snow arrives south for Thursday

The weather across the Province today will be on the quiet side. It will generally be colder, and in some areas, much colder, than it was yesterday as we are behind a cold front, and colder air has moved in.
Expect scattered clouds over much of the Island and more persistent low clouds over northern areas of Newfoundland and much of Labrador. Wind speeds will generally be light and from the west and 15 to 30 km/h
A little light snow will pass over the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas tomorrow. Amounts will generally be 5 cm or less, with perhaps a few pockets of higher totals on the extreme southern Burin and Avalon Peninsulas.
Outside of the bit of snow, not much notable weather is expected as we move into the end of the week.