Quiet and mild(ish) Thursday on tap for the Province

Some areas of the Province woke up to some pretty cold temperatures this morning. Areas of Central, interior, and western Newfoundland are in the minus teens as of 6:30 AM NST. That’s colder than many areas of the Big Land, although some locals in the west and north are a bit colder. Here is a look at our morning temperatures!
We will see a nice recovery today across much of the Province as an area of high pressure builds across the region. This will bring sunshine to much of the region with a few exceptions. Those exceptions will be over eastern areas of the Island, I’m looking at you Avalon Peninsula, where onshore northerlies will keep low clouds on the go. I’m not saying we won’t see any sunshine in these areas, it will just be less compared to the rest of the region.
Highs today climb to near 0 for some of eastern and southern Newfoundland and remain a few ticks below through central, Western, the GNP, and further below in the Big Land.
The weather beyond today looks fairly quiet through the weekend. There is a chance of another cutoff-type low next week, mid-week, and I’ll have more on that later once I get a look at the newest data.
Have a great day!
Eddie