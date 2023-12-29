Quidi Vidi Lake area firework display road closures

The City of St. John’s will be providing a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st.

To facilitate the display several streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Carnell Drive will be closed from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lake Avenue, Clancey Drive, Lakeview Avenue, Legion Road, and East White Hills Road will be closed and The Boulevard from Legion Road to East White Hills Road will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Accessible parking will be available at the Dominion parking lot.