Quadrangle releases findings of research project on 2SLGBTQIA+ healthcare in Newfoundland and Labrador

Quadrangle NL has released the findings of a research project on 2SLGBTQIA+ healthcare in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The project, the first of its kind in this province, surveyed and interviewed hundreds of gender and sexually diverse community members across the province to learn about their specific health needs, the barriers they face to accessing healthcare, and the changes they would like to see in the healthcare system.

The study found that 50.7 per cent of 2SLGBTQIA+ and 58.7 percent of gender-diverse people in the province say their mental health is poor or very poor, and 73.2 per cent of 2SLGBTQIA+ community members needed mental healthcare services in the past 12 months that they didn’t receive.

Fear of having to educate their providers discouraged 2SLGBTQIA+ community members from accessing primary care including emergency services, health insurance, and mental healthcare.

At least once in the past year, nearly half of gender-diverse people have had a healthcare provider address them with the wrong name or pronouns.

Cost restricts access to hormone blockers or hormone replacement therapy for 12.1 per cent of community members who want them, gender-affirming procedures or surgeries for 60.7 per cent of community members who want them, and gender-affirming gear for 74 percent of community members who want it.

Only 54.7 per cent of healthcare practitioners feel confident in their ability to provide gender-affirming care.

The findings will be presented by the research team at two town halls open to the general public. One takes place in St. John’s and online on today, and one in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Thursday, March 28. They are also offering a series of workshops based on the research to healthcare providers, insurers, and educators.

The project was funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada.