Qalipu First Nation and NL Health Services Announce New Indigenous Patient Navigator

The Qalipu First Nation has partnered with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services to introduce a new position at Western Regional Memorial Hospital.

The Indigenous Patient Navigator will help First Nation, Inuit and Innu patients and their families navigate the healthcare system. This person will also work to ensure that their care is culturally safe, comfortable, and more streamlined while being admitted at healthcare facilities in Corner Brook.

In addition to in-person support at Western Regional Memorial Hospital, support will also be available virtually, upon request and availability, to other healthcare facilities. The position will also connect patients and their families with resources and cultural support upon hospital discharge.

Melissa Muise has accepted the position as the new Indigenous Patient Navigator.