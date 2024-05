The 10th Annual Downhome Expo takes place at the Mount Pearl Glacier this weekend.

The expo kicks off on Friday at 3:00 p.m. and concludes on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

It is the largest tradeshow and marketplace in Newfoundland and Labrador, there will be more than 100 different vendors, games, contests and more.

The Downhome Marketplace also features local artists, crafters and creatives. There will be a fun zone and hundreds of prizes can be won.